“There’s something very special about Brett and how he extends from his own experience and coming to terms with understanding who he is as a person and relates that to the broader community,” Wang says. “He uses his own challenges and triumphs and connects with others.”

She’s seen the risks he’s taken and his willingness to learn.

“He never loses that sense of intellectual humility,” Wang says. “The more he knows, the more he knows he needs to be more. That gives me so much joy and pride and inspiration in terms of the kinds of scholars we all want to be.”

Nachman was accepted into numerous graduate programs, but he packed his bags, bought a winter coat and headed for Madison.

• • • • •

A new home

Was moving from Arizona to Wisconsin an adjustment? Of course it was. But since leaving his home-schooled class of one, Nachman was familiar with adjusting. There’s discomfort. There’s exhilaration. There’s settling into a place that feels more and more like home.

“To move here and not know anybody and not have any real connection but to feel like this was the right space for me was a huge piece of personal growth,” Nachman says. “I wasn’t sure I’d ever be ready. I was wanting to kind of stay with what was comfortable. Then I felt like that was the time to take that challenge.”

Within weeks, he felt a new sense of home with a new community. He’d never seen snow before so that first winter snowfall was magical. The following snowfalls, not so much. But you don’t have to be born in Arizona to feel that way.

UW–Madison has helped him build upon his previous educational experiences. Nachman was the lead author on a journal article that explains how community college websites often omit depictions of autism — or may even portray it in a medicalized, negative or dehumanizing light. The article appeared in the Community College Journal of Research and Practice, and is titled, “Omission and Othering: Constructing Autism on Community College Websites.”

The College Autism Network, an organization linking varied stakeholders engaged in evidence-based efforts to improve access, experiences, and outcomes for college students on the autism spectrum, has been a valuable resource for Nachman and has shared his work.

Nachman recently completed an internship with the Delta Program, which engages graduate students and post-docs in professional development in teaching, mentoring, outreach and advising. Nachman developed a workshop for teaching students on the autism spectrum along with Devin Wixon, associate director of the Delta Program. Through Delta, he also co-taught an online course on inclusive teaching practices, which included a unit on teaching college students on the autism spectrum.

Things like having an outline at the beginning of class, having a routine and setting clear expectations for students can benefit all students, Nachman says.

While his own experiences helped inform this research, it got him thinking much bigger. In September, he co-facilitated with Wixon a Delta program workshop on teaching diverse students of varying skills, goals and abilities titled “Universal Design for Learning: What, Why and How.”

“I am continually impressed by Brett’s commitment to teaching other educators,” Wixon says. “He takes an open-minded approach to meeting his learners where they are, thoughtfully considering their learning outcomes and designing student-centered activities.”

Wixon works with educators across campus and appreciates how Nachman’s work emphasizes how best to teach students while supporting and providing resources for teachers.

“Teaching is not easy,” she says.

Wixon says that one of the reasons Nachman has been successful is that he’s open to ideas and willing to try things out even if that means making mistakes along the way.

“Willingness to critically self-reflect is something that gets a lot of lip service, but it’s completely different to actually do it,” Wixon says. “He really reflects not only on his own experiences but on those of participants. How did I grow? How did participants grow? It’s an area a lot of us struggle with. He digs deep.”

In late January, he was one of seven who received a K. Patricia Cross Future Leaders Award at the Association of American Colleges & Universities annual meeting in Washington D.C. The award recognizes graduate students who show exemplary promise as future leaders of higher education, demonstrate a commitment to developing academic and civic responsibility in themselves and others, and whose work reflects a strong emphasis on teaching and learning.

• • • • •

Embracing identities

Nachman thinks a lot about the different identities we all have. In his case, autism is only one part of who he is. He’s also gay. Nachman sees correlations between coming out as autistic and coming out as gay. There can be apprehension. Fear. But hopefully support and relief.

It can be complicated — but so are people.

“We can’t look at things in a homogenized way. I think it’s important to look at autism and a lot of other identities as multi-faceted,” Nachman says. “There’s a lot of diversity within the autism community, not only in terms of characteristics and challenges but also in gender, race and sexuality.”

One of Brett’s soon-to-debut empirical journal articles (forthcoming in College Student Affairs Journal) is about the experiences of LGBTQ college students on the autism spectrum, a group that hasn’t gotten much attention. The study, led by Ryan A. Miller at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, found that while colleges often have resources, such as student organizations and campus offices, it’s important to embrace students’ intersectional identities so they are welcoming spaces.

Nachman is happy to see more stories are being told but reminds us how much language matters.

“Sometimes people are not always the most informed. That’s OK,” he says. “What I appreciate is people are willing to learn.”

Nachman didn’t overcome Asperger’s. He hasn’t succeeded despite Asperger’s, although these are a couple of headlines he’s seen in the past.

“It’s all about how things are framed. Continually being put in that light is dehumanizing.”

He’s succeeded the same way many of us have: by honing the skills that come naturally while working on the ones that don’t.

“The overall discourse on autism is changing remarkably,” he says. “I feel very thankful to be part of that conversation. There’s at least a greater understanding and that’s a start.”

He realizes it can be easy to say the wrong thing, even with the best intentions. “Person-first” language has been encouraged, calling someone a “person with autism,” which describes what a person has, not what a person is. Others argue for disability-first language, such as he or she is an “autistic person,” seeing it as an inherent part of their identity.